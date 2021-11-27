Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 397.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,607 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,119,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,178,000 after buying an additional 5,646,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,387,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,343,000 after buying an additional 1,724,187 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,495,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 95.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,088,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EQX opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equinox Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Equinox Gold Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.