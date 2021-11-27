Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 44.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123,913 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRGI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 32,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 94.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $9.39 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $243.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

