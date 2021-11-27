Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The company has a market cap of £46.39 million and a P/E ratio of 10.51. Good Energy Group has a 52 week low of GBX 165 ($2.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 320.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 309.94.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

In other news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 17,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 341 ($4.46), for a total transaction of £60,288.80 ($78,767.70). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.