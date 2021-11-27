GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

GrafTech International has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

EAF stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 35,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GrafTech International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

