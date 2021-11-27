Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,325 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,325 ($17.31) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.17) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,321.67 ($17.27).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 1,164 ($15.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.34.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

