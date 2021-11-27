Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 8,200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 19.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 360.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 63.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

