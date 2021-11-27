Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,952 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.34 and its 200 day moving average is $206.10. The stock has a market cap of $171.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

