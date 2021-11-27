Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,581,000. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $12,312,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $687,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.