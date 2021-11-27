Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,394 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $662.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.79 and its 200 day moving average is $603.77. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

