Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to report $118.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.39 million and the highest is $118.63 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $389.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.64 million to $414.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.51. The stock had a trading volume of 191,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,456. Grindrod Shipping has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

