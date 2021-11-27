Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 671,200 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the October 31st total of 4,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 313,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Guardion Health Sciences by 68.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 584,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 237,501 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

Shares of GHSI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.13. The company had a trading volume of 180,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,198,999. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.