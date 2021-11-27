Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.66%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

