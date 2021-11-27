Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $163.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

