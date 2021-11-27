Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after buying an additional 9,433,323 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after buying an additional 4,628,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after buying an additional 4,165,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total transaction of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $199.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.08. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

