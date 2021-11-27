Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,414 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after buying an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,068,000 after buying an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

Shares of BK opened at $56.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

