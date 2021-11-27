Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
HTLZF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.
About Hamilton Thorne
