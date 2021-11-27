Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in November

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

HTLZF stock remained flat at $$1.70 during midday trading on Friday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. engages in the provision of laboratory instruments, consumables, software and services to the assisted reproductive technology (ART) and developmental biology research markets. Its brands include Hamilton Thorne, Embryotech, and Gynemed. The company was founded by Meg Spencer and Diarmaid H.

