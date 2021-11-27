Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Societe Generale downgraded Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.15. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.