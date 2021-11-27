HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,190 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of HBT Financial worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 382.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 42,025 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HBT Financial by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HBT Financial by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of HBT opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $19.44.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

HBT Financial Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.