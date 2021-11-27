Head to Head Analysis: Franchise Group (FRG) versus Its Rivals

Franchise Group (NASDAQ: FRG) is one of 27 public companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Franchise Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franchise Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Franchise Group $2.15 billion $25.06 million 9.42 Franchise Group Competitors $327.64 million $21.07 million 19.84

Franchise Group has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Franchise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Franchise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Franchise Group pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 42.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Franchise Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Franchise Group is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Franchise Group has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franchise Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.40, meaning that their average stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of Franchise Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Franchise Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Franchise Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franchise Group 7.56% 25.25% 4.79% Franchise Group Competitors -6,804.63% 0.42% -2.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Franchise Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franchise Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 Franchise Group Competitors 68 376 826 16 2.61

Franchise Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.84%. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 44.65%. Given Franchise Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franchise Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Franchise Group beats its rivals on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products. The American Freight segment is a retail chain offering in-store and online access to furniture, mattresses, new and out-of-box home appliances and home accessories at discount prices. The Liberty Tax segment provides income tax services. The Buddy’s segment is a specialty retailer of high quality, name-brand consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories through rent-to-own agreements. The firm offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T. Hewitt on September 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

