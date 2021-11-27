Head-To-Head Analysis: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.1% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IBEX and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66% Brightcove 3.30% 10.56% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IBEX and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $443.66 million 0.65 $2.85 million $0.49 31.63 Brightcove $197.35 million 2.03 -$5.81 million $0.17 57.41

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. IBEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brightcove, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IBEX and Brightcove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 1 3 0 2.75

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.39%. Brightcove has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.66%. Given Brightcove’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brightcove is more favorable than IBEX.

Risk and Volatility

IBEX has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IBEX beats Brightcove on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

About Brightcove

Brightcove, Inc. engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder. The company was founded by Jeremy J. Allaire and Robert Mason on August 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

