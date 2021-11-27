Head-To-Head Comparison: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) versus PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PureTech Health and Vascular Biogenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureTech Health 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vascular Biogenics 0 0 4 0 3.00

PureTech Health currently has a consensus price target of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.91%. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 166.20%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than PureTech Health.

Profitability

This table compares PureTech Health and Vascular Biogenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureTech Health N/A N/A N/A Vascular Biogenics -3,546.69% -69.23% -53.62%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PureTech Health and Vascular Biogenics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureTech Health $11.77 million 107.76 $5.99 million N/A N/A Vascular Biogenics $920,000.00 146.43 -$24.23 million ($0.51) -4.24

PureTech Health has higher revenue and earnings than Vascular Biogenics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PureTech Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PureTech Health beats Vascular Biogenics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions. It also provides hematopoietic stem cell based therapies to treat hematological malignancies; a voice-based technology platform to measure health when a person speaks; and a technology platform for the oral delivery of biologics, vaccines, and other drugs. In addition, the company is developing LYT-100, an oral small molecule drug candidate to treat lymphedema, and other lymphatic flow disorders; LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody to target galectin-9; LYT-210, a IgG1 monoclonal antibody; Glyph, a synthetic lymphatic targeting chemistry platform; milk exosome-based technology to enable the oral administration of macromolecule therapeutic payloads; and meningeal lymphatics platform to treat Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. PureTech Health plc has collaboration and license agreements with Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH; Roche Holding AG; Eli Lilly and Company; Imbrium Therapeutics L.P.; and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

