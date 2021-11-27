Head to Head Review: Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) vs. Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Science 37 and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science 37 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Science 37 currently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.10%. Inotiv has a consensus target price of $40.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.70%. Given Science 37’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Science 37 is more favorable than Inotiv.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Science 37 and Inotiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science 37 N/A N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 14.55 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -138.12

Science 37 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Science 37 and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science 37 N/A N/A N/A Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Summary

Science 37 beats Inotiv on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Science 37 Company Profile

Science 37 Inc. provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc., formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

