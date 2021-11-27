Head to Head Survey: Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Opthea and Agenus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opthea $70,000.00 4,449.48 -$45.35 million N/A N/A Agenus $88.17 million 9.41 -$180.91 million ($0.12) -26.92

Opthea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agenus.

Profitability

This table compares Opthea and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opthea N/A N/A N/A Agenus 0.38% N/A -1.87%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Opthea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Opthea and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opthea 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Agenus has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 240.56%. Given Agenus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Opthea.

Summary

Agenus beats Opthea on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Opthea

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage. Its lead molecule is OPT-302, a soluble form of VEGFR-3 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The company was formerly known as Circadian Technologies Limited and changed its name to Opthea Limited in December 2015. Opthea Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in South Yarra, Australia.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K. Srivastava in March 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

