Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Headlam Group (LON:HEAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON HEAD opened at GBX 447 ($5.84) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 476.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 482.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. Headlam Group has a 52 week low of GBX 336 ($4.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 538 ($7.03).

In related news, insider Stephen Bird purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 463 ($6.05) per share, for a total transaction of £23,150 ($30,245.62). Also, insider Simon King purchased 9,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £49,785.12 ($65,044.58). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,272 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,146.

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

