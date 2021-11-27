HGK Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. 25,268,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,282,924. The company has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

