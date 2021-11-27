HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded down $3.20 on Friday, reaching $61.35. 5,847,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $38.30 and a 52-week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPC. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

