HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.24. 546,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $115.88 and a 1-year high of $178.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.83.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.