HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,514 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,730,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938,629. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $55.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

