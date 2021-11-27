Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE HI traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.27. 251,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

