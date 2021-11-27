HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

NYSE:HRT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

