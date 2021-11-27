HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HRT. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NYSE HRT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

