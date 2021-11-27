HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HireRight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HRT. Barclays started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE HRT opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

