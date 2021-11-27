HNP Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,201 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.07.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

