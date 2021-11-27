HNP Capital LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 35,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.40 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

