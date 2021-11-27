Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Home Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.29.

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at C$43.46 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of C$28.35 and a 1 year high of C$46.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.23. The stock has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.80 million. Research analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 5.2223598 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$37.50 per share, with a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$555,000.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

