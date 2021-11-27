Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 634,400 shares, an increase of 692.0% from the October 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,172.0 days.

Shares of HPCRF stock remained flat at $$0.53 on Friday. Home Product Center Public has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

About Home Product Center Public

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand and Malaysia. The company trades in a range of goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and provides a range of related services.

