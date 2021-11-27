HSS Hire Group’s (HSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:HSS opened at GBX 16.30 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £113.53 million and a PE ratio of 23.29. HSS Hire Group has a 1 year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 25 ($0.33).

In related news, insider Alan Peterson sold 2,704,854 shares of HSS Hire Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total transaction of £459,825.18 ($600,764.54).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

