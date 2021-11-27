Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98.

Hubbell has raised its dividend by 29.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Hubbell has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hubbell to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Hubbell stock opened at $203.80 on Friday. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hubbell stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Hubbell worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

