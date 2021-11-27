Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.56. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $13.57.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

