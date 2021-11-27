Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 49,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,262 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $59,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

