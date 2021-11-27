IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.28.

Shares of IAC opened at $126.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.