IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives C$15.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBG. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IBG traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$13.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256. The company has a market capitalization of C$414.39 million and a PE ratio of 25.30. IBI Group has a one year low of C$7.16 and a one year high of C$14.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.23.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

