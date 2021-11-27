Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Ideal Power worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPWR. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $430,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ideal Power during the second quarter worth about $1,835,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ideal Power by 389.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189,592 shares in the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ideal Power news, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $46,863.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laban E. Lesster sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $48,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $115,215. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ideal Power from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of IPWR opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $86.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.92. Ideal Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 5.26%.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

