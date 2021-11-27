IFM Investors Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 156.8% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $28.05 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.05%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

