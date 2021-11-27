IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chewy were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after buying an additional 66,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after buying an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $69.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.83. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,469.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.