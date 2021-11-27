IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,249,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,398,000 after purchasing an additional 184,667 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,688,000. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 282,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 265,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 188,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPIB opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

