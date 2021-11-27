IFP Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 2,500 Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Global X Blockchain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $31.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

