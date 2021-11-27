IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 158,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,697,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock opened at $234.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $153.18 and a 12-month high of $250.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.