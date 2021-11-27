IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $437.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.42, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.18. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

