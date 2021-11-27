IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of CPS Technologies worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPSH stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

